India set to become a superpower: Union Minister RK Singh

The Union minister said that the poor people are very close to the heart of the prime minister and that is why he has made provision of 5 kg free ration for five years to all the poor in the country.“We have made the country strong. Now our enemies have stopped carrying out terrorist attacks. We have given befitting replies, be it to Pakistan or China. Today, India is the fifth largest power in the world. Our core philosophy is to make India strong. And the second core belief is to bring the poor people out of poverty. All eligible poor should have access to food, electricity and water,’’ Singh said.