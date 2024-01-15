52 L travelled in RTC buses on January 13; 50 per cent were women

HYDERABAD: A record 52.78 lakh people travelled in TSRTC buses on Saturday alone to reach their native places on the occasion of Sankranti. Of the total passengers, 50 per cent were women, utilising the Mahalakshmi scheme, said TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar.

He mentioned that for the first time, a control room was set up at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad to monitor the movement of special buses. With advanced planning, the RTC was able to handle the festival rush without causing any trouble to the people, he added.

The RTC operated 1,861 special buses on Saturday to different destinations, with 1,127 special buses arranged for passengers leaving for Warangal, Vijayawada, Karimnagar, and Khammam.