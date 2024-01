Langer Houz police, who booked a case, said the glass-coated string slashed the jawan’s throat, causing him to lose control and fall on the road.Koteshwar is survived by his wife Pratyusha and a two-year-old daughter.Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy fell off a building at Nagole and died while flying kites.

The victim, Shiva Prasanna, scared by a barking dog on the neighbouring building slipped and fell to death. He was from Ongole in AP and studying at a government school at Nagole.

In another similar incident on Sankranti, Alwal ASI’s son died after falling off the fifth floor while flying kites in Petbasheerabad on Sunday.

The deceased R Akash, 20 was studying graduation at Loyola Academy. He along with his brother and friends was flying kites on the terrace of Cascade Green Apartments. Akash was trying to retrieve a kite that fell on the plastic sheet on the top floor of the apartment.

The plastic sheet broke when he stepped on it. Akash landed on the tiles of the first floor and suffered a head injury.