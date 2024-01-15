Inadequate facilities plague devotees as Inavolu jatara begins in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: The historic three-month-long Inavolu Mallanna Jatara began on a grand note at the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Inavolu village of Wardhannapet Mandal in Hanamkonda district on Sunday with a large number of devotees visiting the temple to make offerings.

When TNIE visited the jatara on Sunday, the devotees, including those from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, were seen erecting temporary tents all around the temple to camp before offering their prayers. The entire temple and the surroundings were lit for the occasion.

However, numerous people faced inconvenience due to lack of facilities. The devotees, after taking a holy bath, proceeded for darshan of Mallikarjuna Swamy. Water taps for bathing were arranged for the devotees, however, no changing rooms were set up for women.

Thousands of devotees waited for hours in queue lines for darshan and the officials failed to arrange drinking water facilities for devotees.