KCR planning to topple Congress govt, alleges BJP national general secretary Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: In a fresh accusation against BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday claimed that the former chief minister was conspiring to topple the Congress government.
“There is a chance of the Congress-led government falling after the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
Several BRS and Congress activists from the Manakondur Assembly segment joined the saffron party. Addressing the media later, the Karimnagar MP alleged that there were coverts within the Congress planted by KCR.
“The BRS funded the campaign of Congress candidates in the Assembly polls on a large scale,” he claimed.
Accusing KCR of attempting to buy Congress MLAs, the BJP leader claimed that there were ongoing communications between them.
In response to former minister KT Rama Rao’s comments that the BRS would have won the elections if it had distributed ‘Akshantalu’ (sacred rice) from the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri, Sanjay asked the pink party working president if anyone had stopped them from doing so.
He pointed out that, during his tenure as chief minister, KCR did not carry talambralu at the Bhadradri temple, nor did he allocate funds for the Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples.
The Karimnagar MP ridiculed BRS leaders, asserting that they lacked the credibility to speak on behalf of Hindus. He further alleged that people had forgotten KCR, suggesting that he would be neglected if he emerged from the shadows.
Sanjay also raised doubts about the national or regional status of the BRS, questioning their ability to contest on a national scale without visible candidates in Telangana for Lok Sabha elections.