KCR planning to topple Congress govt, alleges BJP national general secretary Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: In a fresh accusation against BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday claimed that the former chief minister was conspiring to topple the Congress government.

“There is a chance of the Congress-led government falling after the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Several BRS and Congress activists from the Manakondur Assembly segment joined the saffron party. Addressing the media later, the Karimnagar MP alleged that there were coverts within the Congress planted by KCR.

“The BRS funded the campaign of Congress candidates in the Assembly polls on a large scale,” he claimed.