Makar Sankranti: Haridasulu, Gangireddulu become scarce in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Tirunagari Krishna, 64, who belongs to the Haridasu community, has turned a motor mechanic in Kandukur village in Vemsoor mandal of Khammam district. Haridasulu are a key part of the Sankranti festival as they go from house to house singing songs during the festival.

People believe that the rendition of Sundarakanda and Bhagavatham by Haridasulu will herald an auspicious beginning in their lives. However, in the past few years they have taken to other professions as the public patronage has declined in erstwhile Khammam district. Even ‘Gangireddulu’ or decorated bulls, another integral part of the harvest festival in both Telugu states, are on the wane due to lack of patronage.