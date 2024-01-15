Nalgonda projects will be completed soon: Telangana minister

NALGONDA: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the construction of all pending projects in the district will be taken up soon.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Nalgonda on Sunday, he highlighted the government’s commitment to governance through Praja Bhavan. He emphasised the swift implementation of schemes, assuring that all applications received in the Praja Palana programme would be thoroughly examined, and the corresponding schemes executed within 100 days.

The minister said the credit for the initiative to provide free travel to 30 lakh women in TSRTC buses belongs solely to the state government.

In addition to Rajiv Aarogyasri, the government plans to extend its efforts to Indiramma houses and the distribution of gas cylinders, with beneficiaries selected through Gram Sabhas. The minister said several welfare programmes beyond the existing six guarantees will be launched. He disclosed that the construction of a hostel at Mahatma Gandhi University with a budget of Rs 10 crore and the foundation stone ceremony for road works costing Rs 100 crore connecting Tipparti via Nalgonda, Mushampalli and Kannekal will be held out soon.

Furthermore, the minister said the double-lane road construction from Gundlapalli to Regatta at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore will start soon. Similar road works, amounting to Rs 34 crore, will start from Dharveshpuram via Dorepalli to Pagidimarri.

Assuring the comprehensive development of 12 constituencies in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, Venkat Reddy confirmed inquiries into the Yadadri Thermal Power Project and corruption allegations under the tenure of the erstwhile BRS government.