Passenger loses Rs 11.80 lakh on bus in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Passenger Puli Hanumanthu experienced a significant loss when his cash bag containing Rs 11.80 lakh was stolen during a journey from Mumbai to Jagtial on a private bus. The incident occurred within the sixth town police station limits in Nizamabad, prompting an immediate response from the police.

According to authorities, the bus made a tea break stop at Bhavani Hotel in Sarangapur on Sunday. It was during this break that Hanumanthu discovered his cash bag missing. Subsequently, he informed the bus staff about the theft.

The local police, including Police Nizamabad Rural South Police Inspector (CI) Venkata Narayana and CCS Inspector, arrived at the scene. Clue teams and dog squads were deployed to investigate the matter further.