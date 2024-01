HYDERABAD: With an aim to attract international investments, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu will be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting being held between January 15 and 19 in Davos, Switzerland.

The state government anticipates inking numerous MoUs during the official visit of the chief minister and the IT minister and seal the deals for substantial investments in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, data centres, defence, aerospace, food processing, and renewable energy.

The chief minister, soon after assuming office, received an invitation to attend the prestigious WEF meeting. Revanth Reddy has also been invited to address the WEF Congress Centre where he is poised to articulate his vision for digitally transforming healthcare, a key agenda of the Congress government in Telangana.Furthermore, the chief minister is expected to participate in a high-level WEF event focused on ‘Food Systems and Local Action.’