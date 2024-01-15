Telangana: SCR electrifies, commissions line between Hasanparthi, Uppal

The section between Kazipet in Telangana and Balharshah in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra is a vital rail link that has been witnessing continuous growth in both passenger and freight traffic, leading to oversaturation. To decongest this section, initially, the tripling works between Raghavapuram and Mandamarri for a distance of 33 km were completed in the year 2016.

To further ease the traffic, tripling and electrification works on the balance stretch of the Kazipet-Balharshah section, for a distance of 202 km (with 159 km in Telangana and 43 km in Maharashtra), have been sanctioned in the year 2015-16 with an estimated cost of Rs 2,063 Crore.

As part of it, 59 km between Uppal and Raghavapuram and 60 km between Sirpur Kagaznagar and Manikgarh have already been completed.

According to sources, the completion of the third-line works between Hasanparthi and Uppal for a distance of 12.7 km, which falls under Hanamkonda and Warangal districts, is expected to give a boost to the socio-economic development of the region.