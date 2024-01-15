Telangana: Union Minister Ajay Bhatt flags off Astra Missiles to be supplied to Indian Air Force

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, flagged off the indigenously developed and manufactured Astra Missiles for supply to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday.

The event took place at Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) Kanchanbagh unit in Hyderabad in the presence of BDL chairman and managing director commodore A Madhavarao (retd), DRDO’s director general of Missiles and Strategic Systems, U Raja Babu, and other senior officials.

Astra is a beyond visual range air-to-air missile indigenously developed by DRDO and manufactured by BDL for the IAF. The missile has a range of over 100 km.