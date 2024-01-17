55-year-old Sircilla weaver hangs self over job insecurity in Telangana

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, accompanied by former MP B Vinod Kumar visited Sircilla on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. Rama Rao appealed for government support for the textile sector so that it could compete with the Tirupur cluster in Tamil Nadu.



Polyester unit owners met with Rama Rao and BRS representatives plan to discuss the issue with Textile Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao. Meanwhile, Nageswara Rao directed officials to ensure government orders for Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies and SSI units.



Textile department director Alugu Varshini instructed Handlooms and Textiles regional director V Ashok Rao to submit a detailed report on the issues plaguing the polyester industry.



Ashok Rao informed the minister that orders for RVM shirting cloth had been placed with the textile park, where 1,100 advanced looms operate across 60 units. He said that production was expected to resume within a day or two.

