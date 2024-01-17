Delhi liquor scam: K Kavitha skips ED summons, says apex Court hearing case

She also pointed out that women should be questioned at their residences and the process should be videographed.



It may be recalled that the ED questioned Kavitha for three days in March 2023. The CBI also questioned her in Hyderabad in connection with the liquor scam. Kavitha approached the Supreme Court in March 2023, questioning the ED for summoning a woman to its office. Summoning a woman to ED’s office was against the law, Kavitha contended.



Meanwhile, at a meeting on Friday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Kavitha was not arrested in the liquor scam due to the intervention of the Supreme Court and not because of any relationship between the BRS and BJP.



It may be recalled that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped ED summons thrice recently.