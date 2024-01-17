Poverty in Telangana declined, says Niti Aayog report

HYDERABAD: Poverty in Telangana has reduced in the last 10 years, according to a report released by the Niti Aayog. The poverty headcount ratio in the state in 2015–16 was 13.18%, which dipped to 5.88% in 2019–21 and further to 3.76% in 2022–23.

Extrapolated, using data from 2015–16 and 2019–21, the poverty headcount in 2022-23 would be 3.76%, the Niti Aayog report said.

Niti Aayog on Monday released ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India (MPI) since 2005-06 - A discussion paper’.