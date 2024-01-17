Poverty in Telangana declined, says Niti Aayog report

HYDERABAD: Poverty in Telangana has reduced in the last 10 years, according to a report released by the Niti Aayog. The poverty headcount ratio in the state in 2015–16 was 13.18%, which dipped to 5.88% in 2019–21 and further to 3.76% in 2022–23.
Extrapolated, using data from 2015–16 and 2019–21, the poverty headcount in 2022-23 would be 3.76%, the Niti Aayog report said.
Niti Aayog on Monday released ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India (MPI) since 2005-06 - A discussion paper’.
According to the paper, the multidimensional poverty in the country was found to decline from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23 with about 24.82 crore people coming out of poverty during this period.
At the state level, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 5.94 crore people coming out of poverty followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore. All 12 indicators of MPI have shown remarkable improvement during this period.
The global MPI uses ten indicators covering three areas namely health, education and standard of living. The health dimension includes nutrition and child and adolescent mortality indicators, the education dimension includes years of schooling and school attendance indicators and the standard of living dimension includes six household-specific indicators namely, housing, household assets, type of cooking fuel, access to sanitation, drinking water and electricity.