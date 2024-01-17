Telangana among top performer in startup rankings

HYDERABAD : Telangana has emerged as a top performer in creating the startup ecosystem in the country.

According to ‘States Startup Ranking 2022’ released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the top performing states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

The top performers have shown significant growth in respective startup ecosystems and have established initiatives to nurture entrepreneurs of the state, the report said. Top performers have shown significant growth in respective startup ecosystems and have established initiatives to nurture the entrepreneurs of the state, the report said.