Telangana among top performer in startup rankings

HYDERABAD : Telangana has emerged as a top performer in creating the startup ecosystem in the country.
According to ‘States Startup Ranking 2022’ released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the top performing states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.
The top performers have shown significant growth in respective startup ecosystems and have established initiatives to nurture entrepreneurs of the state, the report said. Top performers have shown significant growth in respective startup ecosystems and have established initiatives to nurture the entrepreneurs of the state, the report said.
In 2018, Telangana emerged as leader, in 2019 as aspiring leader. The rankings will be given in five categories - Best performer, top performer, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems. Telangana improved its rankings and became the top performer in 2021. While neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has been recognised as a leader in developing a strong startup ecosystem category in 2022.
The Telangana government has established Startup Telangana, which is the official portal for startups in the state. It has been seamlessly integrated with the national startup portal and has more than 6,500 startups registered on it.
The TS government has supported 65+ unique women-led startups that have received support through various special incentives launched for women entrepreneurs. One of the main activities to encourage women entrepreneurs by the state is through a women-focused incubation centre called “WE Hub”, which is India’s first and only state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs.
WE Hub works with the primary goal of promoting and fostering women entrepreneurship and supports startups with initiatives such as funding, mentoring, strategy and growth.
At the national level, the coverage of Startups has increased six-fold in the last seven years with presence in close to 670+ districts across the country. Close to 50% of the recognised startups are based out of tier-2 and tier-3 cities. As of December 2023, India is home to a total of 112 unicorns with a total valuation of Rs 30 lakh crore. Out of the total number of unicorns, 45 unicorns with a total valuation of Rs 8.5 lakh crore were born in 2021 and 22 with a total valuation of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 2022, the report said.
A total of 25 startups in TS participated in the programmes and were connected to more than 13 private investors.