Telangana CM gives officials 3 months to acquire land for RRR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to complete land acquisition for the construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR) within three months. He also directed officials concerned to invite tenders for the construction of RRR (north).

The 158.654-km RRR (north) was proposed as part of Bharatmala Pariyojna phase-1. Accordingly, the state government has to bear 50% of the cost for the acquisition of land required for the RRR. Of the 1,935.35 hectares required for the project, 1,459.28 hectares have been acquired so far.

The Congress government is of the view that there has been no progress regarding the RRR for the last nine months due to the non-cooperation by the previous BRS government with the Centre. The BRS government did not even try to resolve any issue with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), resulting in stalling of the RRR works.