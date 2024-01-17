Telangana CM gives officials 3 months to acquire land for RRR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to complete land acquisition for the construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR) within three months. He also directed officials concerned to invite tenders for the construction of RRR (north).
The 158.654-km RRR (north) was proposed as part of Bharatmala Pariyojna phase-1. Accordingly, the state government has to bear 50% of the cost for the acquisition of land required for the RRR. Of the 1,935.35 hectares required for the project, 1,459.28 hectares have been acquired so far.
The Congress government is of the view that there has been no progress regarding the RRR for the last nine months due to the non-cooperation by the previous BRS government with the Centre. The BRS government did not even try to resolve any issue with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), resulting in stalling of the RRR works.
The Congress government says it is focused on the completion of the land acquisition process.
The chief minister has already decided to divide the state into three clusters for industrial development — the Urban Telangana cluster within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the semi-urban cluster between ORR and the proposed RRR, and the rural cluster beyond the RRR. As part of its industrialisation plans, the state government is determined to complete the RRR on a war footing. Once the RRR is complete, industries would come up in the semi-urban zone, as the RRR would provide better road connectivity.
The chief minister directed the officials to expedite the land acquisition and also invite tenders for RRR (North). He requested the NHAI to declare RRR (south) as a national highway and prepare land acquisition plans for the same.
The chief minister said that the state government would bear the cost of the construction of RRR. He added the government remained committed to taking up any work that helps in the development of the state.
The highway to progress
The 158.654-km RRR (north) was proposed as part of Bharatmala Pariyojna phase-1. Accordingly, the state government has to bear 50% of the cost for the acquisition of land required for the RRR.