Telangana CPM secretary Tammineni hospitalised, on ventilator support

The health bulletin issued by AIG Hospitals said that Veerabhadram was shifted to hospital from Khammam with ventilator support.

“He has heart dysfunction and abnormality of heart beat along with kidney dysfunction, which caused fluid accumulation in lungs, necessitating invasive ventilation. He is presently being treated with medications to improve his blood pressure. Efforts are being made to remove the fluid from his lungs and treat his abnormal heart beat,” it said.

“He is being treated by a multidisciplinary team consisting of critical care experts, cardiologists, electrophysiologists, nephrologists and pulmonologists. His condition is still critical,” it added.