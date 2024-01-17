Telangana govt likely to terminate services of retired employees

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to terminate the services of all retired employees who were reappointed on a contract/outsourcing basis in various departments.
The government on Tuesday directed the secretaries of all departments and heads of departments to furnish information regarding the reappointment of retired employees.
The government sought information about those who are working after retirement either by reappointment, contract or outsourcing basis irrespective of the source of remuneration in Secretariat departments, including corporations, boards and all government agencies in state-level offices. The government circulated a proforma and directed the departments to furnish the information by 5 pm on Wednesday.
After A Revanth Reddy assumed charge as chief minister, several retired employees, including chairpersons and managing directors of TS Genco and Transco, tendered their resignation and IAS officers were appointed in their place.
However, several retired employees are continuing in irrigation, civil supplies and other departments. Once the government gets information from the departments, all such employees will either be asked to tender their resignation or maybe sacked with immediate effect.
Some quit, and others still holding posts
