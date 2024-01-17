Telangana govt likely to terminate services of retired employees

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to terminate the services of all retired employees who were reappointed on a contract/outsourcing basis in various departments.

The government on Tuesday directed the secretaries of all departments and heads of departments to furnish information regarding the reappointment of retired employees.



The government sought information about those who are working after retirement either by reappointment, contract or outsourcing basis irrespective of the source of remuneration in Secretariat departments, including corporations, boards and all government agencies in state-level offices. The government circulated a proforma and directed the departments to furnish the information by 5 pm on Wednesday.