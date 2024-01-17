Telangana High Court orders probe into forgery, illegal land deals

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday suo motu impleaded the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district collector in a case on the allegations of forgery and illegal transactions related to more than 14 acres of agricultural land.



The judge was hearing an Interlocutory Application (IA) in a plea filed by the late Karri Koteswara Rao and pursued by his legal heirs and pending since 2013.



The petitioners raised concerns about the creation of false documents, including the forgery of official signatures, and the utilisation of fabricated stamp papers with ante-dated entries. The authenticity of a sale deed dated March 29, 1973, is under scrutiny, with the petitioners stating that the stamp on it was manufactured in 1980, featuring the slogan “Satyamev Jayate”. The slogan was incorporated by the Government of India after the specified year.