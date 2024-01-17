Two Telugu students found dead in US accommodation

HYDERABAD: Two students - one from Wanaparthy in Telangana and another from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh- were found dead in their Connecticut accommodation in the US recently, a family member said on Monday.
The students were identified as G Dinesh, 22, from Wanaparthy in Telangana and Nikesh, 21, from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.
Family members of the Telangana student are clueless about the cause of his death and also of his roommate’s.
“Dinesh’s friends who live in a nearby room called us on Saturday night and informed us about his death and his roommate’s. We have no clue as to how he died,” Dinesh’s family members said. Expressing grief over the death of the student, Wanaparthy MLA T Megha Reddy met the deceased student’s family members in Wanaparthy town and conveyed his condolences.
The MLA spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with regard to bringing the student’s dead body to India from the United States. Chief Minister responded positively and stated that arrangements would be made to bring back the body to his native place.
The student from Wanarpathy had gone to US on December 28 (last year) for higher studies, the MLA was informed.