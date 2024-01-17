Two Telugu students found dead in US accommodation

HYDERABAD: Two students - one from Wanaparthy in Telangana and another from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh- were found dead in their Connecticut accommodation in the US recently, a family member said on Monday.

The students were identified as G Dinesh, 22, from Wanaparthy in Telangana and Nikesh, 21, from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

Family members of the Telangana student are clueless about the cause of his death and also of his roommate’s.