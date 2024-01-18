Ahead of Budget, Telangana FM Vikramarka holds meet on mobilisation of additional finances

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Budget session, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday held a meeting with officials on mobilisation of additional financial resources. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan for realising the dues to government.

Vikramarka mainly focused on the dues of Industries, Mines and Geology departments, Housing Corporation, HMDA and TSIIC. He also enquired about auctioning of government lands and the pending amounts to the government.

The finance minister directed the officials to see that all the industrial parks should be brought into utilisation.

He also enquired about the joint ventures (JVs) taken up by Industries department and the balance amount pending to the government. He asked the officials to submit a report on JVs.

The officials informed the minister that of the 12 JVs undertaken by the Housing Board, six were completed. Of these JVs, the government had to get Rs 955 crore but realised only Rs 525 crore so far and the efforts were on to get the balance amounts, the officials explained.

The minister also directed the officials to explore the options to augment the revenues from Mines and Geology. Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials were present at the meeting.