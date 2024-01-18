Bandi Sanjay’s statement proof of Congress-BJP friendship: T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Former finance minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday accused BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay of trying to hog the limelight by making false statements that the BRS was trying to topple the Congress government in the state.

Addressing a preparatory meeting for the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency, Harish said that Sanjay’s statements are an admission of the friendship between the Congress and BJP.

Refuting the allegations levelled by Sanjay that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to poach Congress MLAs, Harish recalled that the BJP leaders were caught red-handed trying to purchase BRS MLAs.

“The Congress has a history of toppling governments and the BJP is known for dividing regional parties,” Harish charged.

He pointed out that the state Congress leaders were meeting and offering bouquets to BJP leaders in Delhi every day.

Harish said that the BRS would wait 100 days before attacking the Congress regime if it failed to implement its election assurances within this time.

He felt that the state budget was not sufficient to implement the assurances given by the Congress.

“The Congress failed to implement its five guarantees in Karnataka and it may not implement them in Telangana,” the former minister said.