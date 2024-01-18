Congress picks Balmoor, Mahesh for Telangana MLC polls

HYDERABAD: Striking a balance between seniors and youngsters, the Congress on Wednesday nominated TPCC working president (organisation) Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat as its candidates for elections to the two vacant Legislative Council seats under the MLA quota.

With this, the party gave priority to committed leaders who strove hard and brought it to power in the state. Both Mahesh Kumar and Venkat have served in the party’s student outfit, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

Hours before the deadline to file nominations ended, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Mahesh Kumar and Venkat. If required, the MLAs will cast their vote on January 29.

Earlier in the day, anxiety was palpable in the corridors of the Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress state headquarters, with rumours circulating about the withdrawal of Mahesh Kumar’s candidature. However, by the end of the day, the dynamics changed.

While it was initially reported that the party dropped Mahesh Kumar’s candidature on Tuesday night, senior leaders, including ministers, intervened and spoke to AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.

The seniors are believed to have conveyed to Munshi that dropping a BC’s candidature ahead of the Lok Sabha elections was not advisable.

Munshi communicated this to the party high command and the AICC leadership finally decided to proceed with the nominations of Mahesh Kumar and Venkat.

Earlier, Mahesh Kumar and Addanki Dayakar were believed to be under consideration for the MLC posts. All three made the sacrifice of withdrawing from the race for tickets in the recent Assembly elections.