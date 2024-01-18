CPM Telangana state secretary Tammineni stable now: AIG Hospitals

HYDERABAD: The health condition of CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram is stable and he is responding to the treatment, according to a health bulletin issued by the AIG Hospitals on Wednesday.

Veerabhadram, 70, was admitted in AIG Hospitals in the city after he complained of chest pain on Tuesday. According to the health bulletin,V eerabhadram has responded well to the initial treatment.

“He continues to be stable and with minimal medication support maintaining his blood pressure. He is also responding to verbal commands. The next 24 to 48 hours are crucial and our team of cross functional doctors will continue to monitor him and accordingly decide the future course of treatment, including requirement for continued ventilation,” it said.