PIL challenges free travel for women in TSRTC buses

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging GO 47, dated December 8, 2023, providing free travel exclusively for girls, women and trans persons in TSRTC buses.

The petitioner, A Harender Kumar, a private employee residing in Bandlaguda, said the foundation of TSRTC’s operation is derived from the Road Transport Act, 1950, and thus, the power to frame laws lies with the Union government.

He said the state government lacks the authority to unilaterally extend free travel privileges to women, alleging that such a measure is discriminatory and violates Article 15 of the Constitution.

The petitioner expressed concerns about the consequences of free travel, emphasizing that it leads to an influx of commuters, encourages unnecessary travel, and inconveniences genuine passengers.

He argued that compensating the expenditure for the distance covered during free travel from the income generated is outside the legislative competence, resulting in discrimination against taxpayers.