Rs 100 crore wagered on cockfights as racket thrives in Andhra-Telangana border areas

Satyanaryana Reddy

KHAMMAM: As much as Rs 100 crore was wagered on cockfights during the three-day Makara Sankranti festivities in border villages of Andhra Pradesh, situated less than a kilometre from the Aswaraopet Assembly constituency in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, said sources.

With restrictions by the Telangana government and police crackdown on cockfighting continuing across the state, businesspersons and politicians from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai, apart from the US and UAE, flocked down to Andhra Pradesh to take part in the cockfights and betting events.

J Raghava, a senior management member of a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm, said he has been coming to cockfights for a few years now and enjoys them thoroughly. However, he lamented that he had lost Rs 60,000 in betting.

According to sources, Jeelugumilli, Kamayyapalem, Bhudevipeta and Kukunoor villages in AP hosted several massive cockfight events during the three-day period. A large number of women were also seen in the audience.