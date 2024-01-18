Sircilla: Concerns among weavers rise as polyester units strike enters Day 3

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The polyester cloth production bandh in Sircilla power loom sector entered into its third day on Wednesday. Most of the units, which do not have any orders, remained closed. Only the ones that had pending orders were functioning.

It may be recalled that due to lack of government orders and limited marketing opportunities, the produced polyester cloth has been piled up at the production units.

Due to continued bandh, concerns among weaving labourers about their career have increased.

Venkataiah, a weaving labourer, told TNIE that there would be no source of income and the weavers will struggle to earn a livelihood if the industry does not open.

A majority of the looms in Sircilla contribute to the production of polyester, he added.

He said that the reason behind the industry slipping into crisis is because several polyester cloth production unit owners have increased production costs, a lack of proper MSP and inadequate marketing facilities.

While the impact of the ongoing strike is to be assessed by the Handlooms and Textile authorities after one week, the Textile Park is yet to resume production even after receiving orders from the government.

CITU district secretary Kodam Ramana submitted a representation to the assistant director of the Textile Park, urging for orders to be given to units that are operational, besides government orders. He said that this would help weavers get regular employment amidst the industry under crisis.