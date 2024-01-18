Sircilla: Concerns among weavers rise as polyester units strike enters Day 3

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The polyester cloth production bandh in Sircilla power loom sector entered into its third day on Wednesday. Most of the units, which do not have any orders, remained closed. Only the ones that had pending orders were functioning.
It may be recalled that due to lack of government orders and limited marketing opportunities, the produced polyester cloth has been piled up at the production units.
Due to continued bandh, concerns among weaving labourers about their career have increased.
Venkataiah, a weaving labourer, told TNIE that there would be no source of income and the weavers will struggle to earn a livelihood if the industry does not open.
A majority of the looms in Sircilla contribute to the production of polyester, he added.
He said that the reason behind the industry slipping into crisis is because several polyester cloth production unit owners have increased production costs, a lack of proper MSP and inadequate marketing facilities.
While the impact of the ongoing strike is to be assessed by the Handlooms and Textile authorities after one week, the Textile Park is yet to resume production even after receiving orders from the government.
CITU district secretary Kodam Ramana submitted a representation to the assistant director of the Textile Park, urging for orders to be given to units that are operational, besides government orders. He said that this would help weavers get regular employment amidst the industry under crisis.
Bandi writes open letter to CM
BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the ongoing crisis in the Sircilla textile industry.
Bandi appealed to the government to protect the industry, where nearly 20,000 weaving labourers are facing difficulties to earn a livelihood.
Sanjay alleged that the industry slipped into crisis only because of the then BRS government and the present Congress government’s decisions. He added that bills amounting to Rs 220 crore for Bathukamma sarees are yet to be paid.
He urged the chief minister to address the crisis by releasing the pending bills of production units
Sanjay also assured weavers that a Sircilla Mega Power Loom cluster would be set up and that he would bring this to the notice of the Central government.
‘No source of income till industry opens’
Due to lack of government orders and limited marketing opportunities, the produced polyester cloth has been piled up at the production units
Weavers say that there would be no source of income for them and they will struggle to earn a livelihood if the industry does not open