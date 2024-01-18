Telangana govt panel finds 35 issues with land record portal 'Dharani'

HYDERABAD: The state government-appointed committee on Dharani portal identified around 35 problems with the integrated land records management system during its second meeting held here on Wednesday.

According to committee members, more details on Dharani problems would be disclosed after their third meeting scheduled to be held on Monday.

Committee member and advocate Sunil Kumar said that they sought information from the officials on the functioning of Dharani. The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) officials made a PowerPoint presentation, following which the committee started identifying the lacuna in the portal.

Another member and Congress leader M Kondanda Reddy said that the BRS government created several problems to the farmers in the name of Dharani. He said that the committee would strive to resolve all the problems.

Stating that the panel has identified as many as 35 problems in the portal during Wednesday’s meeting, he said that they have to think about the proposals of the UPA government on land-related matters.