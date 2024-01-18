Telangana Jana Samithi chief bats for probe into Mallannasagar project

SIDDIPET: Claiming that there are many problems linked to the Mallannasagar project constructed in Siddipet district, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M Kodandaram on Wednesday said that there is a need to conduct a comprehensive study on the issue.

Speaking to the media here, he said: “It was suggested that a 8 tmcft capacity project is sufficient to meet the requirements of the region. But the previous government paid no heed to this advice. A detailed inquiry should be conducted into issue.”

While stating that several oustees were not even provided R&R packages, he said: “The government should ensure that the compensation is paid to the affected people as soon as possible. Justice should be delivered to the oustees.”

To work for Congress' success

Meanwhile, Kodandaram said that the TJS will extend support to the Congress and work for its success in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.He also said that the grand old party has promised to give him an MLC post.