Telangana: Ministers review preparations for Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

MULUGU: With just 22 days left until the commencement of Asia’s largest Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in the village of Medaram, preparations for the grand event are going on in full swing.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the Jatara and the allocated funds are being utilised for various amenities and developmental works.

These developmental activities include the removal of road layers using earthmovers to lay new roads and other infrastructural enhancements in Medaram.

The funds are earmarked for the setting up of temporary toilets, batteries for drinking water taps, sheds for women, changing facilities at Jampanna Vagu (stream) and parking areas for officials and the public, excluding TSRTC buses.

Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha visited Medaram on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing works. A review meeting was held at the ITDA guest house to take stock of the progress and amenities provided by the government for the Jatara.