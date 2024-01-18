Telangana: Ministers review preparations for Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

MULUGU: With just 22 days left until the commencement of Asia’s largest Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in the village of Medaram, preparations for the grand event are going on in full swing.
The state government has sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the Jatara and the allocated funds are being utilised for various amenities and developmental works.
These developmental activities include the removal of road layers using earthmovers to lay new roads and other infrastructural enhancements in Medaram.
The funds are earmarked for the setting up of temporary toilets, batteries for drinking water taps, sheds for women, changing facilities at Jampanna Vagu (stream) and parking areas for officials and the public, excluding TSRTC buses.
Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha visited Medaram on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing works. A review meeting was held at the ITDA guest house to take stock of the progress and amenities provided by the government for the Jatara.
In a media statement later, Surekha stressed the need for contractors to maintain quality and complete the works assigned to them by the end of January. She warned that the government will take action against contractors who do not complete the works undertaken by them by the deadline.
Surekha also assured that the promises made by the Congress government would be fulfilled and criticised the Opposition for attempting to defame the government.
Seethakka expressed gratitude to the government for allocating Rs 75 crore for the Jatara and allowing two women ministers to contribute to the event. Seethakka appealed to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for additional funds for the Medaram Jatara.
As the tribal priest committee has announced that the Jatara will be conducted from February 21 to 24, there are doubts among the devotees that all the preparatory works will be completed by them.
Some devotees voiced their concerns and pointed to the lack of essential amenities in Medaram. They say that ministers visit, offer prayers and conduct meetings but the works remain incomplete.