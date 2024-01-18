Windfall for Telangana at World Economic Forum

HYDERABAD: The Adani Group will invest Rs 12,400 crore in Telangana in the next few years in green energy, data centres, cement manufacturing and aerospace and defence sectors.

Besides, Aragen Life Sciences, GODI India Pvt Ltd, JSW Neo Energy, Web Werks and Godrej announced investments worth Rs 2,000 crore, Rs 8,000 crore, Rs 9,000 crore, Rs 5,200 crore and Rs 1,000 crore respectively into the state.

MoUs with the Adani Group were signed in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, group chairman Gautam Adani, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Adani Aerospace and Defence president and CEO Ashish Rajvanshi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

As per the MoUs, Adani Green Energy will invest Rs 5,000 crore for setting up two pumped storage projects in Telangana of 1,350 MW capacity, AdaniConneX Data Centres will invest Rs 5,000 crore to set up a data centre campus at Chandanvelly with a total capacity of 100 MW and Ambuja Cements Ltd will invest Rs 1,400 crore in a cement grinding unit in Telangana with a capacity of 6.0 MTPA.

Adani Aerospace and Defence will invest Rs 1,000 crore in counter-drone systems and missile development and manufacturing centres at the Adani Aerospace and Defence Park.

Besides the MoUs, the Adani Group also agreed to support the chief minister’s goal of creating skilling universities in Telangana. The Adani Group is likely to develop an integrated state-of-the-art skilling university in the state.