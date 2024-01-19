Congress MLA G Vivek grilled by ED for four hours

It may be recalled that a money laundering case was registered in connection with some large transactions between Visaka Industries and a private security agency and Vivek’s residence was raided in November 2023 ahead of the elections.

“I answered all the questions asked by the officials. They clarified that I need not appear for further questioning. They also suggested that I should be ready to submit any documents if required,” Vivek told the media.

He alleged that the BRS and BJP were behind the “politically motivated” raids and that he was being targeted for his political activities.