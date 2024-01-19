Hindupur TDP MLA asks followers to remove Jr NTR flexis

When the actor-cum-politician visited the ghat, he reportedly became angry upon witnessing huge flexis of Jr NTR, and was seen directing his followers to remove them. The incident generated political heat in Andhra Pradesh. It is learnt that Jr NTR was not mingling with other members of the NTR family in recent times.

While NTR’s daughter, Dabbubatii Purandareswari, is the AP state BJP president, NTR’s son, Balakrishna, was elected as an MLA on a TDP ticket.

However, Jr NTR fans were displeased with Balakrishna’s gesture. Several leaders in Andhra Pradesh, including Kodali Nani, found fault with Balakrishna’s move.