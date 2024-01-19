Hindupur TDP MLA asks followers to remove Jr NTR flexis

HYDERABAD: Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of NTR and Hindupur TDP MLA, directed his followers to remove the flexis of Jr NTR at the NTR Ghat on Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Family members of NTR, including Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram, Jr NTR, had visited the ghat to pay floral tributes to NTR on his 27th death anniversary.
When the actor-cum-politician visited the ghat, he reportedly became angry upon witnessing huge flexis of Jr NTR, and was seen directing his followers to remove them. The incident generated political heat in Andhra Pradesh. It is learnt that Jr NTR was not mingling with other members of the NTR family in recent times.
While NTR’s daughter, Dabbubatii Purandareswari, is the AP state BJP president, NTR’s son, Balakrishna, was elected as an MLA on a TDP ticket.
However, Jr NTR fans were displeased with Balakrishna’s gesture. Several leaders in Andhra Pradesh, including Kodali Nani, found fault with Balakrishna’s move.