I am a farmer’s son, I know problems they face: Telangana CM

He said that the government would provide investment support amounts to farmers and deposit money directly into the accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. This scheme would reduce farmer suicides by 99 per cent, the chief minister said.

He said that like corporate companies get a return on investment, farmers too should get returns on their investments, calling upon global leaders to see that agriculture becomes a profitable vocation.

The official handle of CMO tweeted: “Addressing an exclusive and elite gathering at the CET conference on Food Systems and Local Action, at the @WEF Annual Meeting at #Davos, Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri @Revanth_Anumula spoke of the need to create sustainable models to make agriculture a profitable activity. The audience, comprising World Food Prize Winner @ DavidNabarro, and Vice President of Tanzania @dr_mpango, cheered CM Sri Revanth Reddy when he concluded by saying, ‘Farmers have always helped the world. It is now time for the world to stand by the farmers’.”