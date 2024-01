HYDERABAD: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday said that the airline industry witnessed what is probably the worst fog in years, impacting flight operations.

Speaking in Hyderabad, Elbers said that he expects the situation to return to normal within a week, provided there was no more fog. “In course of the next week, I do expect that our entire operations should be back to normal,” he said.

Asked about the inconvenience caused to passengers, he appreciated the airline staff for going beyond their normal call of duty.

The IndiGo CEO referred to a recent incident of a passenger assaulting a pilot announcing a delay in takeoff at Delhi Airport as “unacceptable”. However, he refused to comment further on the issue as it is sub-judice.

As per Elbers, IndiGo operates around 400 domestic routes but the number is still very low, going by the size of the country. The airline also announced daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok from February 26.