PM Modi lauds Telangana farmer during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Mallikarjun Reddy, apart from his crop cultivation, is involved in integrated farming, including cattle and bird farming in his village.

The PM suggested that Mallikarjun create awareness about various development schemes in university seminars. It was noted that Mallikarjun Reddy received the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) award in 2021 for his outstanding contribution to organic farming and cultivating different crop varieties. He is the sole farmer from the state to receive this prestigious award.

Originally from Peddakurmapalli, Mallikarjun Reddy and his wife Sandhya transitioned to agriculture in 2014 after leaving their software jobs. They currently cultivate a variety of crops on 17 acres of land using organic farming techniques.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and collector Pamela Satpathy were also present during the programme.