Rahul criticises Adani, Revanth hugs him in Davos: BRS leader

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy how he could attend Word Economic Forum (WEF) meetings at Davos after Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had said that taking part in such meetings was a waste of money when the Congress was in the Opposition in the state.
Speaking at a party workers’ meeting at Gajwel in Siddipet district, he noted that Uttam had said that Congress never supported profligate expenditure on inane exercises when KT Rama Rao as IT & Industries minister attended the WEF meeting in the past.
“Is the chief minister’s visit also a waste of money?” Harish Rao asked.
Harish Rao recalled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticising that the country went into the grip of Adanis and Amabanis, who together have 500 industries, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supporting them. But Revanth Reddy, who belongs to the Congress, is now hugging Aadani in Davos, he said.
LS polls will be triangular contest in TS, says KTR
Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday predicted a triangular contest in the state in the upcoming General Elections.
Addressing party MLCs here, Rama Rao called upon the legislators to work hard for the victory of the party candidates in the coming elections.
The BRS working president said that the pink party would exert pressure on the state government in the Assembly to implement all its 420 assurances given to the people. If the Congress government tries to avoid implementing its assurances, the BRS would expose the ruling party, he said.
Rama Rao directed the MLCs to coordinate with the party leaders in the Assembly segments and prepare them for the Lok Sabha polls.