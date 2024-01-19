Rahul criticises Adani, Revanth hugs him in Davos: BRS leader

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy how he could attend Word Economic Forum (WEF) meetings at Davos after Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had said that taking part in such meetings was a waste of money when the Congress was in the Opposition in the state.

Speaking at a party workers’ meeting at Gajwel in Siddipet district, he noted that Uttam had said that Congress never supported profligate expenditure on inane exercises when KT Rama Rao as IT & Industries minister attended the WEF meeting in the past.

“Is the chief minister’s visit also a waste of money?” Harish Rao asked.

Harish Rao recalled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticising that the country went into the grip of Adanis and Amabanis, who together have 500 industries, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supporting them. But Revanth Reddy, who belongs to the Congress, is now hugging Aadani in Davos, he said.