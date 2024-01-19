Tata’s plans for the future: Rs 1.5K crore to hone skills of Telangana youth

HYDERABAD: Investments continue to flow into Telangana with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convincing several investors of the growth potential of the state, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday too.

Revanth met Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and discussed the group’s ongoing and future business plans for Telangana. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the tech consulting arm of Tata Group, employs more than 80,000 in Hyderabad, making them one of the largest IT employers in the state.

During the discussions, Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) announced that it would invest around Rs 1,500 crore to set up advanced skilling centres in 50 government ITIs and also deploy master trainers for handholding the new courses.

The Tata Group is expanding its Air India fleet and has plans to increase both domestic and international connections from Hyderabad and make the city an important transit hub.