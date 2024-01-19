Tata’s plans for the future: Rs 1.5K crore to hone skills of Telangana youth

HYDERABAD: Investments continue to flow into Telangana with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convincing several investors of the growth potential of the state, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday too.
Revanth met Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and discussed the group’s ongoing and future business plans for Telangana. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the tech consulting arm of Tata Group, employs more than 80,000 in Hyderabad, making them one of the largest IT employers in the state.
During the discussions, Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) announced that it would invest around Rs 1,500 crore to set up advanced skilling centres in 50 government ITIs and also deploy master trainers for handholding the new courses.
The Tata Group is expanding its Air India fleet and has plans to increase both domestic and international connections from Hyderabad and make the city an important transit hub.
“We are happy to partner with TTL to establish advanced tech centres in government ITIs and welcome TTL to join the initiative to set up dedicated skill universities in Telangana,” Revanth said.
Meanwhile, Gouri Sridhara, managing director and Amar Chidipothu, director of Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH), a leading medical devices manufacturing company from the UK, met Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. As part of its global expansion and entry into the Indian market, SIGH announced its plan to set up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with a potential investment of Rs 231.5 crore over the next two to three years.
Govt will provide full support to SIGH: Revanth
This will include the manufacturing of several devices that are currently not manufactured in the country and will be a step towards affordable healthcare. The chief minister assured SIGH of full support from the state government. In phase-1, SIGH will manufacture general surgical instruments, precision surgical instruments used in micro-surgeries, orthopaedic power tools, dermatomes used in maxo surgery, ophthalmic instruments and minimal invasive surgery. In Phase 2, the company will expand to manufacturing robotic medical devices.