Telangana High Court nod to YS Chowdary to travel abroad

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has granted permission to former MP YS Chowdary to travel abroad from January 20 to June 20. The high court, after considering the facts presented in a writ petition filed by the former MP and referring to Supreme Court orders in similar cases, imposed certain conditions for the overseas travel.

YS Chowdary had filed a writ petition seeking the high court’s direction to permit him to travel to the USA, Dubai, and some European and ASEAN countries, including the UK and Singapore. The purpose of his visit was stated as “exploring opportunities in the healthcare sector and investigating possibilities for technological collaboration and transfer.”

In his order, Justice Nanda directed the former MP to submit an undertaking to the CBI, the respondent in this case. The undertaking requires Chowdary to inform the CBI about his travel details, including departure and arrival dates, mobile numbers and email addresses. Additionally, if required, he is obligated to be available for further investigation and cooperate with the investigating officer (IO).