Telangana to explore additional revenue resources to implement 6Gs

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Thursday made it very clear that the government would explore all other revenue resources without burdening the people for implementing the six guarantees.
Vikramarka launched the exercise to prepare the Budget by holding department-wise meetings at the Secretariat. He held the first meeting with the Agriculture officials. The department-wise meetings will continue till January 27.
Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials attended Thursday’s meetings. The deputy chief minister said that the government aims to create assets and distribute the fruits of wealth among the people.
Vikramarka directed the revenue officials to focus on lands whose lease period is over.
Finding fault with the BRS government for introducing Dharani portal, Bhatti said that the farmers have been facing a lot of problems with the portal. He also directed the officials to submit the details of lands resumed by the government in the last 10 years.
The officials informed the deputy CM that the BRS government allotted funds only for the construction of 1.5 lakh houses. They said that of the total two lakh 2BHK houses proposed in Greater Hyderabad, only 67,000 houses have been completed so far. The works on the remaining houses were going on, they added.
Vikramarka asked the officials to prepare a plan to construct Indiramma houses to be allotted to eligible beneficiaries.
Telangana to study Odisha model
Meanwhile, the state government will be sending a team of officers, including the director of Treasuries and Accounts, to Odisha and Rajasthan to study the implementation of SNA-SPARSH (Just in Time release of funds) through e-Kuber. The team will interact with all key stakeholders and ascertain valuable information regarding the planning, execution and outcomes of the SNA-SPARSH Just in Time Scheme.
SNA-SPARSH is a major cash management initiative for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) introduced as an alternative fund flow mechanism for CSS funds. It will integrate with Public Financial Management System (PFMS), the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) of State government and the e-Kuber platform of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This will ensure free flow of funds from the Centre to the state for centrally-sponsored schemes.