Telangana to explore additional revenue resources to implement 6Gs

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Thursday made it very clear that the government would explore all other revenue resources without burdening the people for implementing the six guarantees.

Vikramarka launched the exercise to prepare the Budget by holding department-wise meetings at the Secretariat. He held the first meeting with the Agriculture officials. The department-wise meetings will continue till January 27.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials attended Thursday’s meetings. The deputy chief minister said that the government aims to create assets and distribute the fruits of wealth among the people.

Vikramarka directed the revenue officials to focus on lands whose lease period is over.