Uber, Qcentrio reveal expansion plans in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Uber, a global mobility and SAAS company, has revealed its expansion plans for Hyderabad. Representatives of Uber had a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday and said that the company plans to foray into Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Hyderabad.
This expansion project is expected to generate employment for approximately 1,000 skilled engineers. In a bid to contribute to sustainable mobility, Uber will introduce Uber Green, offering users exclusive access to zero-emission electric vehicle rides and Uber Shuttle Launch which provides premium, efficient rides on high-capacity vehicles.
Uber representatives informed Revanth that Hyderabad is home to the company’s largest tech centre and engineering hub outside the United States.
Meanwhile, Qcentrio, a prominent IT development and services provider, decided to expand its operations in Telangana, following a meeting with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, at the WEF.
Yalamarthi, Qcentrio’s leader, confirmed the initiation of operations in the city, marking the commencement of the firm’s expansion plans in the region. The company is committed to investing in Hyderabad.
Sridhar Babu also had a meeting with Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. The company will launch a specialised supply chain skills academy in partnership with the state government.
The skills in which training will be provided span industry domain knowledge, product management, AI and other technical skills that will help graduates be ready on day one to contribute to various Centres of Excellence that these companies are setting up to enable supply chain planning and execution processes.
Sridhar Babu also met Pierre Verzat, CEO of Systra Group, during the WEF. The state government signed an MoU with Systra, which will establish Systra Digital Centre (SDC) in Hyderabad for addressing the state government’s digitisation plans. The proposed Systra Digital Centre will provide employment to 1,000 over the next few years.
The centre will also support the government in designing more efficient public services and engineering systems in the government. Pierre Verzat, CEO of Systra Group, said that Telangana was one of the best destinations for tech talent across the world.