Uber, Qcentrio reveal expansion plans in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Uber, a global mobility and SAAS company, has revealed its expansion plans for Hyderabad. Representatives of Uber had a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday and said that the company plans to foray into Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Hyderabad.

This expansion project is expected to generate employment for approximately 1,000 skilled engineers. In a bid to contribute to sustainable mobility, Uber will introduce Uber Green, offering users exclusive access to zero-emission electric vehicle rides and Uber Shuttle Launch which provides premium, efficient rides on high-capacity vehicles.

Uber representatives informed Revanth that Hyderabad is home to the company’s largest tech centre and engineering hub outside the United States.