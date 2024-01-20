After Mahesh nomination, BC leaders’ hopes of getting Cabinet berth rise in Telangana

HYDERABAD : After the Congress nominated TPCC working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, who hails from Nizamabad, as the member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the MLAs’ quota, the hopes of BC leaders of landing Cabinet berths soon begun soaring.
The elevation of Mahesh Kumar Goud as MLC has added another imension to the ongoing political dynamics. His election would be announced by the ECI on January 22 as there are only two nominations for the two berths in the council under MLAs’ quota.
The BC leaders are arguing that their community should be given one more berth in the Revanth’s Cabinet.
It is learnt that Mahesh also eyed a ministerial post. It remains to be seen if he would be taken into the Cabinet through the Council route. Before the Congress nominated Mahesh Kumar Goud to the State Legislative Council, a few MLAs — Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, and P Sudharshan Reddy — were seeking ministerial posts. Likewise, several other leaders like G Chinna Reddy and T Jayaprakash Reddy also requested the party to induct them into the Cabinet.
Interestingly, a majority of them were from the dominant Reddy community.
As Reddy leaders rallied for positions, the BC leaders argued that the state government is headed by a Reddy leader and has three other leaders from the community already in his Cabinet.
A senior BC leader said that the party can accommodate one or two other Reddy leaders in the Cabinet but cannot pack it with only Reddys especially when the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner. He said that even in the BRS government, at least three BCs were accommodated in the Cabinet and there were four at one point of time.
Kharge likely to attend Jan 25 meet
Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to attend a meeting, which is being held in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, on January 25. Around 44,000 booth-level leaders are expected to take part in the meeting to be held at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad. AICC state in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi is overseeing the preparations.