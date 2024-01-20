After Mahesh nomination, BC leaders’ hopes of getting Cabinet berth rise in Telangana

HYDERABAD : After the Congress nominated TPCC working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, who hails from Nizamabad, as the member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the MLAs’ quota, the hopes of BC leaders of landing Cabinet berths soon begun soaring.

The elevation of Mahesh Kumar Goud as MLC has added another imension to the ongoing political dynamics. His election would be announced by the ECI on January 22 as there are only two nominations for the two berths in the council under MLAs’ quota.

The BC leaders are arguing that their community should be given one more berth in the Revanth’s Cabinet.