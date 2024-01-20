All states implementing NEP-2020, says Union Education Minister

HYDERABAD : Describing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a “philosophical and historical” document, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that almost all states are implementing the policy.
“Even states that seem reluctant are implementing it, albeit with a different terminology,” he added.
Pradhan inaugurated the second edition of the Ministry of Education’s flagship Research and Development (R&D) Innovation Fair, IInvenTiv-2024, at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Friday.
The two-day event aims to put the spotlight on the holistic impact of the R&D carried out by the top higher education institutions in the country.
Speaking at the inaugural event, Pradhan said, “This event is not just a meeting point for academia and industry; it is a powerhouse that drives economic growth and job creation and nurtures a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The innovations showcased here, emanating from India’s premier institutes, are instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our nation.”
In his welcome address, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT-H and chairman of the IInvenTiv-2024 said, “By uniting over 2,000 industry stakeholders, this event becomes a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.