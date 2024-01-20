All states implementing NEP-2020, says Union Education Minister

HYDERABAD : Describing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a “philosophical and historical” document, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that almost all states are implementing the policy.

“Even states that seem reluctant are implementing it, albeit with a different terminology,” he added.

Pradhan inaugurated the second edition of the Ministry of Education’s flagship Research and Development (R&D) Innovation Fair, IInvenTiv-2024, at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Friday.