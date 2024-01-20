BRS politicising Revanth-Adani meeting: Telangana Excise Minister

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday said that the BRS government has converted the state into a “debt hub” while claiming to have handed it over to Congress on a golden platter.
He said that the BRS leaders are resorting to petty politics and politicising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, which was in the best interests of the state.
Addressing a press conference, along with MLAs Yennem Srinivas Reddy and Dr Vamshikrishna, Krishna Rao said that weaving conspiracy theories are easy tasks for the BRS leaders. He alleged that the erstwhile BRS government has secretly issued GOs to loot the public money.
Retorting BRS leader KT Rama Rao’s comments that people would rebel very soon, the minister said that the BRS has lost its power as people rebelled against its arrogance and corruption.
He said that the BRS would not even get caution deposits in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that the BRS cannot even find candidates to field in the Lok Sabha elections.
He said that except former chief minister KCR’s family members, no other leader would be in the BRS after the Lok Sabha elections.