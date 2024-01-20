BRS politicising Revanth-Adani meeting: Telangana Excise Minister

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday said that the BRS government has converted the state into a “debt hub” while claiming to have handed it over to Congress on a golden platter.

He said that the BRS leaders are resorting to petty politics and politicising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, which was in the best interests of the state.