Centre proposed it but state hasn’t agreed to hand them over: Telangana Irrigation Minister

Speaking to reporters here, Uttam said that there was no truth in the statement issued by former irrigation minister T Harish Rao claiming that the government has agreed to hand over the projects to KRMB.

“The Centre proposed to take over the irrigation projects on Krishna river. But the state government did not give any reply to it,” Uttam said.

He alleged that the BRS leaders have no right to talk about Krishna river projects as the water share in Krishna river was reduced during the their rule.