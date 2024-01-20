Centre sets up panel to examine SC sub-categorisation

HYDERABAD : Taking another step towards the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) into A, B, C and D groups, the Union government on Friday constituted a panel of secretaries headed by the Union cabinet secretary.

On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the committee of secretaries was constituted to examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of SCs like Madigas and other such groups.

These groups have made a representation to the prime minister stating that they are not receiving their due share of benefits.