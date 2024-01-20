Centre sets up panel to examine SC sub-categorisation

HYDERABAD : Taking another step towards the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) into A, B, C and D groups, the Union government on Friday constituted a panel of secretaries headed by the Union cabinet secretary.
On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the committee of secretaries was constituted to examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of SCs like Madigas and other such groups.
These groups have made a representation to the prime minister stating that they are not receiving their due share of benefits.
The committee comprises secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Department of Legal Affairs and Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The first meeting of the committee will be held on January 23. The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment will provide necessary secretarial support to the committee.
It may be recalled that the Union government received representations from state governments, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, for sub-categorisation of SCs, including Madigas, on the grounds that the benefits of reservation and welfare/developmental schemes meant for SCs are not percolating evenly among the various groups
The matter was placed before various courts of law and is at present under consideration of a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court in Civil Appeal No 2317 of 2011.
In view of this, the committee of secretaries was constituted to examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of Madigas and other similarly placed castes.