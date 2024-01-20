Govt school students in Telangana suffer as teachers juggle five classes at once

HYDERABAD : “My brother goes to school, why not me? My brother reads and writes, why not me?...”

The students of a Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) in a remote village of Rangareddy district were singing in unison. Among the many reasons for their plaintive query, the most noteworthy would be that their only remaining teacher is likely to spend their time attending meetings, compiling school reports or fulfilling election duties, leaving no time to teach them.

The situation is the same for around 5.5 lakh children enrolled in 1,320 zero-teacher schools, 6,392 single-teacher schools and 8,886 two-teacher schools across Telangana, according to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data for 2021-22.