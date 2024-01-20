Kuchipudi dancer from Kazipet among 19 to receive Bal Puraskar

HYDERABAD : The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan on January 22. A total of 19 children have been selected from across the country for their exceptional achievements.
This includes Laxmi Priya Pendyala, a Kuchipudi dancer and disciple of B Sudheer Rao.
She has been learning the dance form since the age of 7 and is currently studying in Class 10 in Montfort CBSE School in Kazipet.
On January 23, PM Modi will interact with the awardees. The children will also participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26, the Ministry of Women and Child Development informed.