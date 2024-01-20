Kuchipudi dancer from Kazipet among 19 to receive Bal Puraskar

HYDERABAD : The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan on January 22. A total of 19 children have been selected from across the country for their exceptional achievements.

This includes Laxmi Priya Pendyala, a Kuchipudi dancer and disciple of B Sudheer Rao.

She has been learning the dance form since the age of 7 and is currently studying in Class 10 in Montfort CBSE School in Kazipet.