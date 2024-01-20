Man gets 6-year RI for attempting to murder wife in AP

ONGOLE : The District Principal Assistant Sessions Court (DPASJC) on Friday convicted a man for harassing his wife and attempting to kill her.
The accused, identified as Indla Naveen Kumar, was sentenced to six years in prison and a fine of Rs 13,000 was imposed on him. According to information reaching here, Naveen Kumar, a native of Tangutur, got married to Mangamma from Binginapalli village of Singarayakonda mandal around 13 years ago.
They had a son and a daughter. It has been learnt that after Naveen got a job, he wanted to marry another woman. Subsequently, he began harassing Mangamma mentally and physically.
Naveen beat up Mangamma with a wooden stick on the morning of January 5 in 2017. He reportedly wanted to eliminate her so he could get married the second time.
The then Tangutur SI MV Siva Kumar had registered a case and commenced probe. Later, the accused was produced in the court and a chargesheet was filed.
After evidence was submitted before the court, Additional Public Prosecutor M Padmaja five years imprisonment with `10,000 fine under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 and one year jail with `3,000 fine under Section 498 (A) to Naveen Kumar.
District SP Malika Garg appreciated investigation officers MV Siva Kumar, Ch Venkateswarlu, SK Khader Basha and others for their trial monitoring methods.