Pending bills: Telangana HC notice to eight officials in contempt cases

HYDERABAD : Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued notices in two contempt of court cases against C Muralidhar, engineer in chief (general), and seven other officials to show cause either in person or through a duly instructed advocate on January 22.

The contempt cases were filed based on a complaint by M/s Navayuga-IVRCL-SEW (joint venture) over alleged “willful and deliberate disobedience of high court orders” related to pending bills for completed works.