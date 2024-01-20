Pending bills: Telangana HC notice to eight officials in contempt cases

HYDERABAD : Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued notices in two contempt of court cases against C Muralidhar, engineer in chief (general), and seven other officials to show cause either in person or through a duly instructed advocate on January 22.
The contempt cases were filed based on a complaint by M/s Navayuga-IVRCL-SEW (joint venture) over alleged “willful and deliberate disobedience of high court orders” related to pending bills for completed works.
The works are valued at Rs 76,53,43,801 at the Sripada Sagar Project in Yellampalli village in Ramagundam mandal of erstwhile Karimnagar district and Rs 28,97,47,265 at the Jonnala Boguda balancing reservoir under the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme.
The high court had previously pointed out on December 14 and 15, 2023, that bills had been raised for the completed work, and there was no dispute regarding payment. Consequently, the high court had issued interim directions to the respondents, instructing them to process the bills within ten days.
However, it has been alleged that the officials concerned failed to comply with the high court’s directives.
The high court said that if the authorities fail to appear or provide a satisfactory explanation, the cases will be heard and determined ex-parte.